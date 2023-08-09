India sincerely considers any issue of Bangladesh

Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal said India wants political stability to continue in Bangladesh, and the country marches toward economic prosperity.

The Indian government considers any issue of Bangladesh very sympathetically and sincerely because of close relation between two countries, he said.

Piyush Goyal said this while meeting a visiting delegation of Awami League at the Parliament House in New Delhi.

The prevailing political situation in South Asia have been discussed in the meeting.