India sincerely considers any issue of Bangladesh

Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal said India wants political stability to continue in Bangladesh, and the country marches toward economic prosperity.
The Indian government considers any issue of Bangladesh very sympathetically and sincerely because of close relation between two countries, he said.
Piyush Goyal said this while meeting a visiting delegation of Awami League at the Parliament House in New Delhi.
The prevailing political situation in South Asia have been discussed in the meeting.
Piyush Goyal said political stability in Bangladesh is certainly necessary for India, as well as regional stability and peace. Regional growth and prosperity is not possible without political stability.
As India recently banned the export of all varieties of rice except basmati, the issue came up for discussion in the meeting. The Awami League delegation requested Piyush Goyal to withdraw the ban on export of food grains to Bangladesh.
The press minister of Bangladesh high commission in New Dehli, Shaban Mahmood said in a statement that the Indian commerce minister promised to specially consider this request. According to sources at the Indian commerce ministry, the India’s cabinet will hold a meeting on rice export soon where the request of Bangladesh will be considered sincerely.
The Indian commerce minister told the Awami League delegation that India imports many items from Bangladesh. If there are some other products that can be imported, Bangladesh should provide him with a list.
He assured to consider the issue positively to reduce the trade deficit with Bangladesh.
The delegation also had a meeting with Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the chief coordinator of G-20 Summit in India and former Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh, on Tuesday evening.
In a statement, the high commission said Shringla highlighted India's special relationship with Bangladesh during the meeting. He said the main theme of the Indian government’s foreign policy is ‘act east’, and Bangladesh comes ahead of all in this policy. Hence, India invited the prime minister of Bangladesh, the only one among its neighbors, to attend the G-20 Summit.
A five-member delegation of Awami League is now in India on a four-day visit at the invitation of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
AL presidium member and agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque and joint general secretary and information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud are leading the delegation. Other members of the delegation are AL organizing secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, central working committee member Merina Jahan, MP, and Aroma Dutta, MP.
They met BJP’s president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday and Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar.
The delegation will return home on Wednesday.