Come with funds, not threat or advice, Momen tells US

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has urged the United States to invest in Bangladesh instead of issuing threats or advice.
“We told the US that intimidation will not help; we are in need of money, come here with funds,” he told reporters after a seminar at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Saturday.
Regarding the prime minister’s recent trip to Brussels, the foreign minister said, “They only offer advice, and you (the media) like it. Elections and other topics.... these were not the topic of their discussion this time. They said that they would work with Bangladesh in the Indo-Pacific region. They will not only offer advice or intimidate us, but also bring funds.”
He disclosed that the European Union would spend €300 billion for developing countries. “We have signed a deal with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for nearly €1 billion, including a loan of €350 million.”
Referring to the last US trip of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the foreign minister said, “We have told the US too that intimidation will not bring any benefit to them; please come with funds as we need money."
“You (the US) come here with only advice, but it does not satisfy us. If you want to defeat China, please come here with baskets of money like China and offer reasonable proposals. If you come forward with foolish proposals….”
Minister AK Abdul Momen also noted that the US too is planning to provide a $250 billion fund for developing nations.
“Many countries are spreading propaganda to attain their personal interests. Their intention is to sell products and do business here. We said we are not on the side of war. We expressed interest in purchasing Boeing aircraft; they immediately proposed to halve the price. Only business exists in their mind. The (statements over) other issues – human rights, democracy – are completely hypocrisy. They are doing all this only to create pressure,” he added.