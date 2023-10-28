Come with funds, not threat or advice, Momen tells US

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has urged the United States to invest in Bangladesh instead of issuing threats or advice.

“We told the US that intimidation will not help; we are in need of money, come here with funds,” he told reporters after a seminar at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Saturday.

Regarding the prime minister’s recent trip to Brussels, the foreign minister said, “They only offer advice, and you (the media) like it. Elections and other topics.... these were not the topic of their discussion this time. They said that they would work with Bangladesh in the Indo-Pacific region. They will not only offer advice or intimidate us, but also bring funds.”