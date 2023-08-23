S Alam Group: Appellate Division orders status-quo on probe

The Appellate Division on Wednesday ordered the authorities concerned to maintain a status-quo until 8 January on the High Court's order to investigate allegations over S Alam Group's foreign investments and money transfers without permission from Bangladesh Bank.

The court fixed hearing on the same day before the regular bench of the Appellate Division.

Chamber judge Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order in response to S Alam Group’s petition seeking a stay on the High Court's order.

S Alam Group was represented by senior lawyers Ajmalul Hossain KC, Ahsanul Karim, and Sayeed Ahmed.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan represented the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Consequently, the investigation into S Alam Group's foreign investment and money transfer allegations will be put on hold until 8 January of the next year, said lawyers of the group.