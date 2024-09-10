Home adviser asks authorities to put an end to border killings
Home affairs adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said that he has instructed the authorities concerned to take steps so that no Bangladeshis are killed at the border in the future.
The adviser made this statement in response to journalists’ questions after a meeting on law and order concerning Durga Puja at the secretariat Tuesday afternoon.
“There were some discussions about border killings. For that, I will only say that I have ordered the concerned authority to take steps to ensure such incidents do not happen in the future. I hope that such incidents will not occur in the future,” the adviser said.
He added, “I would request you (journalists) as well to assist and cooperate with me to prevent such incidents in the future.”
The adviser further said, “During the Puja, people travel back and forth, people from this side go to see the Puja on the other side (of the border), and people from the other side come here to see the Puja. I have requested everyone to organise good puja mandaps in the border areas this time so that our people don’t have to go to the other side to see the Puja, and people from the other side don’t have to come here.”