Amnesty calls for an end to use of force against protesters

Amnesty International has called on the government to halt the use of force against protesters in Bangladesh. The UK-based organisation made this call in a statement on Monday.

In a statement, Amnesty's interim regional director for South Asia, Smriti Singh, said there is an urgent need to de-escalate the situation in Bangladesh as it threatens further violations of rights of the people and is likely to perpetuate more violence and turmoil in the months leading to the upcoming General Elections.

The authorities should be aiming to defuse the situation, ensuring that only law-enforcement agencies that are properly trained in policing of assemblies in a human rights compliant manner are involved in regulating protests and any use of force by such agencies must go no further than is necessary and proportionate.