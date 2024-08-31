Bangladesh wants UN on its side to prevent violence

Bangladesh wants the United Nations (UN) to stand by the country not only in the investigation over the July-August movement and uprising but also in finding out the causes of past and latest violence and preventing such occurrences in future. The interim government too wants to take necessary measures on the recommendations of the UN.

Chief advisor of the interim government Dr. Muhammad Yunus made this request in a letter sent to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk this week. The letter sought help from the United Nations for investigations into the human rights violations during the quota reform movement, student-people uprising and post-uprising times from 1 July to 15 August.

Diplomatic sources at Geneva and Dhaka told this Prothom Alo on last Thursday the UN fact-finding mission might visit in Dhaka in September.