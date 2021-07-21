Bangladesh

Covid-19

48 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia for breaching protocols during Eid prayers

Prothom Alo English Desk
Malaysian police on Tuesday rounded up 48 Bangladeshis and one local person allegedly for breaching Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) outside an Islamic assembly building in Taman Pelangi of Malaysia’s Johor state during Eid prayers, reports UNB.

The law enforcers arrested them to probe a viral video showing hundreds of individuals – believed to be foreigners violating the SOP by performing prayers at an open area outside the assembly building, Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said.

A video had gone viral showing over 200 individuals – mostly foreigners – attending Eid-ul-Azha prayers in the parking lot and by the roadside of the assembly building in Taman Pelangi between 8.30am and 9:00am Tuesday. This led to the investigation.

They were praying in the area as the assembly building management did not allow them inside after reaching the limit of 100 people, Shuhaily said. “They then allegedly proceeded to perform prayers on the road in front of the surau.”

Police will conduct investigations under Section 269 of the Penal Code for a negligent act that could spread an infectious disease as well as movement without permission and Section 270 of the Penal Code for spreading harmful infection and the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) (Measures in Communicable Areas) Regulations 2020, Shuhaily said.

