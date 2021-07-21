48 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia for breaching protocols during Eid prayers

Malaysian police on Tuesday rounded up 48 Bangladeshis and one local person allegedly for breaching Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) outside an Islamic assembly building in Taman Pelangi of Malaysia’s Johor state during Eid prayers, reports UNB.

The law enforcers arrested them to probe a viral video showing hundreds of individuals – believed to be foreigners violating the SOP by performing prayers at an open area outside the assembly building, Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said.