Review hearing on 16th Amendment adjourned till 18 January 

The Appellate Division has postponed the hearing of the petition seeking a review of the verdict upholding the repeal of the 16th Amendment of the Constitution until 18 January.

The six-member Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan, made this decision on Thursday. The review petition had previously been discussed on 16 November, where a question arose about whether a six-judge bench could hear the review petition against the seven-judge verdict.

To address this question, the Appellate Division sought the opinions of eight senior lawyers and had set 23 November for an order, while also adjourning the hearing of the revision petition for a week.