Factory owners nevertheless want captive power plants

The government has brought the entire country under electricity coverage. In addition, our power generation capacity is almost twice the demand now. Nevertheless, the industrialists are interested in captive power plants in the factories

The number of approval for captive power plants in the country has multiplied by two and a half times in the 2021-22 fiscal alone. The number stands at 115 in the current fiscal. Some 44 captive power plants got approval in the previous fiscal. The number of applications for captive power spiked after the increase in power outages in the country as an impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Some 20 applications for such power plants were submitted at the board meeting of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) on 22 August.

Besides, there are applications for increasing the power generation capacity of the power plants. Some 79 applications got approval even in 2021-22 fiscal.

In all, the number of captive power plants stands now at 3,460. The total power generation capacity of these plants is 4,723MW, of which 1,780MW is produced in diesel-run plants.