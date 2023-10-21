Bangladesh’s reliance on India, China could increase if US slaps sanctions

Belgium based organisation International Crisis Group warned that violence could surge in Bangladesh in the lead-up to or after voting in the next parliamentary election. Bangladesh’s dependence on India and China could increase further as the US and other Western countries will probably respond with sanctions in response to a rigged or disputed election.

