If US raises hourly wage, we’d follow suit: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh wants peace and stability instead of conflict to keep the wheel of development going.

“We don’t want any conflict. We want peace and stability, and continuation of democratic trend,” he said while talking to journalists as he began his election campaign.

Momen, who is contesting from Sylhet-1 constituency, said the country has witnessed an unprecedented development over the last 15 years and that development needs to remain undisturbed.