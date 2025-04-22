Chief adviser to join funeral of Pope Francis
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will join the funeral of Pope Francis, Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser told BSS in Doha today, Tuesday.
The funeral of Pope Francis, whose death prompted an outpouring of grief among Catholics worldwide, will be held on Saturday, according to an announcement of Vatican City.
Pope Francis, an energetic reformer who inspired widespread devotion from Catholics but riled traditionalists, died on Monday aged 88.
The Argentine pontiff, leader of the Catholic Church since March 2013, spent 38 days being treated for double pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli hospital before seeming to recover, leaving the facility on 23 March.
His death came just a day after he delighted the crowds of worshippers at the Vatican City on Easter Sunday with an appearance, looking frail, on the balcony at Saint Peter's Basilica.