Chief adviser to join funeral of Pope Francis

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will join the funeral of Pope Francis, Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser told BSS in Doha today, Tuesday.

The funeral of Pope Francis, whose death prompted an outpouring of grief among Catholics worldwide, will be held on Saturday, according to an announcement of Vatican City.

Pope Francis, an energetic reformer who inspired widespread devotion from Catholics but riled traditionalists, died on Monday aged 88.