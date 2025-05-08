Dismislab verifies claims: Disinformation spreading in Bangladesh over India-Pakistan conflict

India has claimed it carried out air strikes on nine targets in six locations in Pakistan on Tuesday midnight while Pakistan said it repelled those attacks. In doing so, according to the Pakistan claim, five Indian warplanes were shot down.

It is reported that 26 Pakistanis and 10 Indian citizens have been killed so far in these attacks.

A report by dismisslab said that reactions are being observed on social media in Bangladesh regarding the attacks and clashes between India and Pakistan. Apart from social media, misleading and fake information are being spread in various news media as well.