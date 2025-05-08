Dismislab verifies claims: Disinformation spreading in Bangladesh over India-Pakistan conflict
India has claimed it carried out air strikes on nine targets in six locations in Pakistan on Tuesday midnight while Pakistan said it repelled those attacks. In doing so, according to the Pakistan claim, five Indian warplanes were shot down.
It is reported that 26 Pakistanis and 10 Indian citizens have been killed so far in these attacks.
A report by dismisslab said that reactions are being observed on social media in Bangladesh regarding the attacks and clashes between India and Pakistan. Apart from social media, misleading and fake information are being spread in various news media as well.
Those include various photos and videos of missile attacks and downing of warplanes. Older information and those of different contexts are being disseminated in line with the current situation.
Dismisslab has already verified several false claims and misleading photographs and videos.
Claiming to be “scene of the downing of an Indian fighter jet” a video is being posted by many. The post also says, “The latest news is that Pakistan has destroyed five Indian fighter jets and captured some Indian pilots.”
The video shows a house on fire after an explosion.
Verification, however, reveals that this is not a recent video. The same video is available on YouTube; it was uploaded on 11 March 2024. It has nothing to do with the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict.
Another video is being posted on the social media Facebook. It shows a plane being shot down by firing a missile. This is also being spread as a scene of the downing of an Indian fighter jet.
Dismislab verification shows, this is not a video of downing of any Indian fighter plane by Pakistan.
The video was originally uploaded on YouTube at least nine days ago of the actual incident.
Various media outlets used the photograph along with the news of downing Indian fighter jets. It shows a crashed plane on fire. Although some media used this photograph in their news card and published on social media, they removed those later.
Dismislab found that the photo was actually taken when a Mig-29 fighter plane of the Indian Air Force crashed due to technical faults in Rajasthan in September 2024.
This video is in no way connected to the India-Pakistan conflict.
Another video is being posted in social media, Facebook, with a caption, “Allah Akbar, ✊Pakistan Zindabad” and “Alhamdulillah”. It shows a man downed a helicopter firing a missile.
Dismislab analysis found that this is a video game scene, which was uploaded on YouTube on 31 March, under a caption “on target! US Javelin destroyed Russian helicopter in Grozny! #Arma3”. Arma3 is a video game. The description of the video stated this is a clipping of the video game.
Videos are being uploaded on Facebook that claim India-Pakistan war has started. It shows a missile attack in an area. “India” is written at the upper right end of the video.
Verification shows the video was posted by Iran National News Agency (IRNA) on its official X handle in October 2024. They mentioned this shows “Iran’s missile attack on Herzliya in northern Tel Aviv”.
Another video posted on Facebook claims, “India again attacks Pakistan”. The video shows soldiers in action in an area. The video also shows firings from tanks.