Police want Bangla Academy to scrutinise manuscripts before book publication

A journalist asked at the media conference whether the police have any initiative to avert untoward incidents that arose in the past regarding book contents?

Responding to this, DMP commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali said, “We had a coordination meeting where the Bangla Academy officials were also present. We requested them so that no books with instigating writings could hit the fair; they could scan and assess that. I hope they will carry out their duties properly.”

At that time, DMP additional commissioner SN Nazrul Islam, who was beside the DMP commissioner, said that they suggested the Bangla Academy make a policy so that the manuscripts of the books that would be published are submitted at the Academy first. “They would assess those to scrutinise so that books with no such contents that would disrupt our social life, communal harmony, and the government and contain seditious statements are published in the fair. We have made this request to the Bangla Academy.”

Nazrul Islam further stated, “We hope, we would be able to implement this through the Bangla Academy from the next year that manuscripts have to be submitted to them before publishing the books. Those will be published only if they nod.”