WaterAid officially launch ‘Bangladesh Country Programme Strategy 2023-28’

Bangladesh has made impressive strides to improve access to WASH services over the past few decades. However, the country still has a long way to go as a significant percentage of the population has to be brought under safely managed WASH services to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) six. Being the seventh most climate vulnerable country in the globe, the progress of WASH is now threatened by the climate change impacts.

Hence, throughout the next five years, WaterAid aims to bring contextualised and resilient WASH technologies and approaches while strengthening the links between citizens and key decision-makers. WaterAid remains open to collaborate with WASH sector actors, development partners, service providers including private sector, to achieve climate resilient and universal WASH access in Bangladesh.

Alexander Berg von Linde congratualed WaterAid Bangladesh, saying, “We have been working with WaterAid for the past few years to ensure safe water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) for low-income communities. WaterAid's role in providing accessible and sustainable WASH services for all is truly commendable”.

She also invited WaterAid to share their work experience with others in order to ensure long-term and sustainable services for the low-income people of the society.”