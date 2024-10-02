Dhaka, Delhi stress promoting bilateral relations

Bangladesh and India have emphasized that the two neighbouring countries need to work together in promoting bilateral relations for the welfare of their people.

This was observed today, Wednesday while Indian high commissioner Pranay Verma paid a courtesy call on the foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain at the foreign ministry in the capital, a foreign ministry’s press release said.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of bilateral issues, with particular emphasis on the resumption of regular visa processing by the Indian high commission.