Metro rail: It takes 45 years to recover the construction costs

The coveted metro rail project, which was undertaken a decade ago to facilitate a smooth commuting experience and decrease traffic congestion in Dhaka, is now a reality and the trains are running dawn to dusk between Uttara and Motijheel.

Initially slated for completion by 2024, the project's timeline has been extended to 2025 due to the facility’s extension up to Kamalapur. The latest phase of construction, the Motijheel to Kamalapur section, has seen only 26 per cent progress as of January.

Japan is funding the metro rail project, which is being implemented at a much higher cost than that of similar projects in neighbouring countries. It will take 45 years in total for the authorities to recover the cost merely by selling tickets.