10 Dhaka–Riyadh flights cancelled after attack on Saudi airport

Ten flights from Dhaka to Riyadh have been cancelled following a Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital. A total of 3,431 passengers were scheduled to travel on these flights.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) provided the information on Monday morning.

According to CAAB, the cancelled flights include two operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, two by US-Bangla Airlines, three by Saudia and three by Riyadh Air.