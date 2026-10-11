Bangladesh condemns attack on Saudi airport, seeks details of victims
Bangladesh has strongly and unequivocally condemned the Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said two Bangladeshi nationals had tragically lost their lives in the attack, while several others had been injured. Many of the injured are in critical condition.
The ministry said the Bangladesh mission in Riyadh was maintaining round-the-clock contact with the Saudi authorities to obtain detailed information about the Bangladeshi casualties and ensure that those affected received the necessary assistance.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday morning.
The ministry said Bangladesh extended its deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families, particularly the families of the Bangladeshi victims who had died. It also wished those injured a speedy recovery.
Bangladesh said such attacks, which endanger civilian lives and target civilian infrastructure, were unacceptable and must stop immediately.
In response to the attack, Bangladesh expressed its firm solidarity with the Government of Saudi Arabia and the brotherly people of the country.
In the interests of regional peace, security and stability, Bangladesh called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis through dialogue and diplomacy.
Saudi authorities said two Bangladeshi nationals were among the 12 people killed in an attack by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi armed group on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The attack took place on Saturday and left 309 people injured.
Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a senior Houthi official, claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack on Riyadh airport.
He said the attack was carried out in retaliation for Saudi strikes in Yemen. He also claimed that Saudi attacks had targeted civilian infrastructure.
This was the third attack on King Khalid International Airport this week. Following the latest incident, airport operations were temporarily suspended and all flights were diverted to other locations.