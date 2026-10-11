Saudi airport attack: Five flights from Dhaka cancelled by Sunday morning

A total of five flights from Dhaka had been cancelled by Sunday morning because King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, was closed. One of them was a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight on the Dhaka–Riyadh route. Flights operated by various Saudi Arabian airlines were also cancelled.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), the flights were cancelled because the airport was closed. Biman Bangladesh Airlines informed about the cancellation of its flight from last night.