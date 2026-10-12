Identities of 26 Bangladeshis killed or injured in airport attack in Saudi Arabia confirmed

Two Bangladeshis were killed and another 24 injured in an attack by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi armed group at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. The identities of all 26 Bangladeshi victims have been confirmed.

According to sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, the two people killed were Shahed Ahmed and Nasrullah Badarpuri.

Shahed was from Madla village in Shahjahanpur upazila of Bogura. His father’s name was Rafiqul Islam and his mother’s name was Shahera Begum. He worked as a plumber on a project in Jeddah for a Saudi contracting company and held a valid residence permit, known as an iqama. After spending leave in Bangladesh following his brother’s death, he was returning to his workplace in Jeddah via Riyadh.

Nasrullah was from Badarpur village in Nangalkot upazila of Cumilla. His father was Mohammad Ullah and his mother was Jahanara Begum. He had travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and was waiting at the airport to travel from Riyadh to Jeddah.