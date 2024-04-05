Abducted Sonali Bank manager returns home after 3 days

Sonali Bank’s Ruma branch manager Nezam Uddin returned to his home in Bandarban district Sadar on Friday afternoon, three days after being abducted by armed terrorists from the bank.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) rescued him from the Ruma upazila market area on Thursday afternoon.

Law enforcement agencies and local sources said some armed members of Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) abducted him after carrying out an attack on the bank.