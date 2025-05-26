Chief Adviser opens ‘Nagorik Sheba Bangladesh’

He directed the ICT Division to take steps to establish an expatriate service centre to ensure their easy access to the services and to deliver all the necessary services at one address.

Prof Yunus stressed updating and coordinating the services regularly to create positive competition among all the ministries in providing services under this programme.

“Our goal is to create positive competition among the ministries in providing services. Our effort is to bring as many services as possible from each ministry under this as soon as possible,” he said.

Referring to various citizen services, the Chief Adviser said: “We must establish such a system so that children get birth registration certificates as soon as they are born. This should be their civic recognition.”

About the management and ownership of the Nagorik Sheba centres, he said entrepreneurs will pay rent by signing agreements with the owners of the spaces.

"At the initial stage, the rent will be fixed at a reduced rate. Entrepreneurs will take responsibility for security, maintenance and utilities. If they fail to maintain service standards, their licenses may be cancelled," Prof Yunus said.

He said, "Nagorik Sheba Bangladesh is not just a service delivery platform, it is a movement to build bridges between the government and the people—based on technology and driven by local entrepreneurs."

The Chief Adviser said this inclusive, sustainable and expansive initiative will be able to bring an attractive transformation in citizen services across the country.