Struggles in obtaining birth and death certificates as officials face challenges

Ferdous Hossain needed a birth certificate to admit his son to school, so he went to the office of Ward no. 18 of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Tuesday afternoon to obtain the certificate.

The office is located in Kalachandpur, Nadda. However, he had to return without the certificate after not finding the officer in charge. This was the third time he had visited the ward office, but he still could not get his son’s birth certificate.

Ferdous Hossain informed Prothom Alo that he was told to come back another day because the secretary was unavailable.

However, no one in the office could tell him when he should return. In this situation, he is worried about how to get his son admitted to school by 15 December.

Salah Uddin, the secretary of Ward no. 18, explained to Prothom Alo over the phone that his primary duty is in the office of Ward no. 19. He only sits in Ward no. 18 for half an hour, two days a week.