Nothing to be worried about HMPV virus: IEDCR

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has said that the people of the country have nothing to be worried about the risks of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) at the moment.

IEDCR Director Professor Tahmina Shirin told the news that HMPV was first detected in Bangladesh in 2017. Since then, it is detected more or less every year, she added.

So far, many people have been detected with the virus, but there is no history of complications, she said, adding that therefore, there is nothing to be worried about with the HMPV virus at the moment.

Mentioning that the virus is not harmful, she said, "Its symptoms are common, such as pneumonia, fever, cold, cough, and breathing problems. The risk of death is low. The mortality rate is almost non-existent. So, there is nothing to be panicked about."