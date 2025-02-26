Anisul, Salman, Nuruzzaman taken to court in handcuffs

It was 10:05 in the morning on Wednesday when some 50 cops were seen standing in formation at the entrance of the custody of the chief metropolitan magistrate’s (CMM) court in Dhaka.

A senior officer signaled, and moments later, Salman F Rahman, an adviser to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, was seen walking out of the custody with his head bowed. Dressed in white panjabi and pajama, he had a police helmet on his head, a bulletproof vest on his chest, and his hands handcuffed from behind.

Following Salman was former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, also clad in a helmet and bulletproof vest. Unlike Salman, only one of his hands was handcuffed, while the other rested over it.