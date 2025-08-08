Interim government completes one year today
Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus led interim government completes its one year today, Friday as it took oath on 8 August, 2024 following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's autocratic regime on 5 August in a mass uprising leaving huge number of students-people killed and injured.
As per the aspirations of the July martyrs, the government took various steps to bring positive changes in all sectors including the areas of electoral system, governance, press freedom, economy, judiciary and improve law and order and trial of the killers of the students and people in the mass-uprising.
Meanwhile, commemorating the Mass Uprising Day on 5 August, the interim government presented the July Declaration to the nation on the day.
The preparation of the July Charter is also at the final stage following the rounds of discussions with political parties with the National Consensus Commission.
On 5 August, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus announced that the next parliamentary elections will be held in February 2026.
"On behalf of the interim government, I will send a letter to the chief election commissioner asking the Election Commission to arrange the national elections in February 2026, before the next Ramadan," he said while delivering his televised address before the nation marking the July Uprising Day.
On the next day on 6 August, the Chief Adviser's Office sent a letter to the Election Commission asking it to complete all preparations to hold the national elections before the start of the holy month of Ramadan in February 2026.
With this letter, the formalities of the government's request to the EC to organise the polls have been completed, said a press release issued by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.
The Election Commission held a meeting at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon Thursday.
Following the meeting, Election Commissioner Brig Gen Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah (Retd) briefed the journalists saying the schedule of the next general election will be announced in the first half of December.
The government has formed a number of reform commission including Electoral Reform Commission, Police Reform Commission, Judiciary Reform Commission, Anti-Corruption Reform Commission, Public Administration Reform Commission, Health Reform Commission, Mass Media Reform Commission, Labour Rights Reform Commission and Women Affairs Reform Commission.
The commissions submitted their reports and the government also took many steps as per the recommendations of the commissions.
Due to various initiatives of the government, the country's overall inflation decreased to 8.48 per cent this June, which is the lowest in the last 35 months.
In his address to the nation, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus hoped that food inflation will come down to six per cent by December, saying that controlling inflation was the biggest challenge for his interim government.
He remarked, immediately after the interim government took office, the terrible flood situation that occurred in the southern and northern parts of the country caused massive damage to crop production. As a result, there was a fear of an increase in the prices of daily necessities.
"However, this was avoided because of the appropriate steps taken by the concerned institutions and authorities, monitoring and reducing the dominance of middlemen. Especially, the market situation has been stable since the holy month of Ramadan this year," he said.
As a result of the immense trust of the expatriate Bangladeshis in the current interim government, stability has also returned to the forex market, said Prof Yunus.
Last fiscal year, a record USD 30.33 billion (USD 3,033 crore) of remittance flew into the country through banking channels while export earnings grew by about nine per cent.
As a result, the taka has gained strength, he said, adding after many years, the value of the taka is increasing against the dollar.
In the last 11 months, USD 4 billion (USD 400 crore) has been paid to foreign lenders as interest and principal, which is the highest ever, he said, adding that even after paying off previous outstanding liabilities, foreign exchange reserves are increasing.