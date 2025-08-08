Interim government completes one year today

Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus led interim government completes its one year today, Friday as it took oath on 8 August, 2024 following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's autocratic regime on 5 August in a mass uprising leaving huge number of students-people killed and injured.

As per the aspirations of the July martyrs, the government took various steps to bring positive changes in all sectors including the areas of electoral system, governance, press freedom, economy, judiciary and improve law and order and trial of the killers of the students and people in the mass-uprising.

Meanwhile, commemorating the Mass Uprising Day on 5 August, the interim government presented the July Declaration to the nation on the day.

The preparation of the July Charter is also at the final stage following the rounds of discussions with political parties with the National Consensus Commission.

On 5 August, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus announced that the next parliamentary elections will be held in February 2026.