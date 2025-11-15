Prothom Alo Head of Online, Shawkat Hossain, receives Latifur Rahman Award

Prothom Alo Head of Online, Shawkat Hossain, has received this year’s Latifur Rahman Award for Best Journalism, an award established in the name of Latifur Rahman, the late chairman of Mediastar Ltd., the publishing company of Prothom Alo, and the Transcom Group.

At a gathering of distinguished guests held today, Saturday, at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in Dhaka to mark Prothom Alo’s 27th anniversary, the award was presented to him by Simeen Rahman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mediastar Ltd. and Transcom Group, and Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman.

Prothom Alo Head of Online, Shawkat Hossain, has received this year’s Latifur Rahman Award for Best Journalism, an award introduced in the name of the late Latifur Rahman, chairman of Mediastar Ltd., the publishing company of Prothom Alo, and of the Transcom Group.

