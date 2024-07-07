No logic to stage movement against court, PM Hasina says on quota

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the quota issue in the government jobs should be settled in the apex court.

"The High Court pronounced a verdict regarding the quota system and movement is being held in a sub judice issue. We can not say anything like them from the government. Since the High Court gave the verdict, a solution should come from the court," she said.

The prime minister said this while the Jubo Mohila Leage leaders met her at her official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday, marking the organisation's 22nd founding anniversary.