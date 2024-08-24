Fakhrul urges interim govt to present election roadmap promptly
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday called upon the interim government to present a clear roadmap for conducting national elections as soon as possible, after necessary reforms through consultations with political parties.
Speaking at a discussion, he expressed dissatisfaction that the interim government has not yet engaged in substantive dialogue with political parties or implemented noticeable changes in key areas, including the bureaucracy.
“We have high expectations from the interim government. We believe they’ll of course hold the election within a reasonable timeframe,” the BNP leader said.
He said BNP believes elections are crucial, as the ultimate authority to govern the country must come through an elected parliament. “There is no alternative to this.”
Bhasani Anusari Parishad arranged the discussion at the National Press Club marking the ninth death anniversary of former prime minister Kazi Zafar Ahmed, who died on 27 August 2015, at the age of 76.
Fakhrul said he does not think only some individuals of the current interim government can carry out the necessary reforms of the state. “It has to be done through people's participation.”
He emphasised the need for more visible government action on reforms and the election process.
“We want the chief adviser to promptly present a roadmap to the public, clearly outlining how the elections will be organised, the necessary reforms will be implemented, and how these measures will ease the people's lives,” the BNP leader said.
He said they do not want individuals who were complicit with the Awami League government, who tortured people, embezzled public funds, and contributed to the country's downfall, to be part of the interim government.
“We are concerned that, despite 16 or 17 days having passed, the secretaries who were part of the previous government and engaged in misconduct are still in their positions. We want to see individuals who are genuinely pro-people in the bureaucracy to be part of the interim government,” Fakhrul said.
He also expressed concern that the government has yet to appoint new vice chancellors, even though many of the previous VCs have already resigned. ‘We want to see that the new vice chancellors are acceptable to all stakeholders,” he said.
Fakhrul said there is a lack of substantive and agenda-based discussions between the interim government and political parties.
“The opinions of political parties need to be considered. The place where they (advisers) are sitting, is the place of politics, from where future politics will be determined. So, they must exchange views with those who are doing politics,” the BNP leader opined.
He, however, said the BNP and the country’s people have confidence in the interim government led by Dr Yunus. “But of course, it (election) should be held within a limited time and within a reasonable time. Otherwise, the main purpose for which it (govt) was formed will be completely hampered.”
Fakhrul said their party expects the government to be sincere about maintaining law and order. "We have provided our full support in this regard and will continue to do so."
He reiterated the BNP’s expectation that the interim government will collaborate with political parties to expedite the election process and implement necessary reforms to address the urgent needs of the people.
The BNP leader requested the student leaders who are cooperating with the interim government to take these issues very seriously, in a bid to consolidate the outcome of the revolution and prevent a counter-revolution.
He also urged the students to remain alert to foil any conspiracy, keep the spirit of revolution alive and move forward towards a democratic Bangladesh.