Fakhrul urges interim govt to present election roadmap promptly

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday called upon the interim government to present a clear roadmap for conducting national elections as soon as possible, after necessary reforms through consultations with political parties.

Speaking at a discussion, he expressed dissatisfaction that the interim government has not yet engaged in substantive dialogue with political parties or implemented noticeable changes in key areas, including the bureaucracy.

“We have high expectations from the interim government. We believe they’ll of course hold the election within a reasonable timeframe,” the BNP leader said.

He said BNP believes elections are crucial, as the ultimate authority to govern the country must come through an elected parliament. “There is no alternative to this.”