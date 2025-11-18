HRW raises concern over fairness of Sheikh Hasina’s trial in absentia

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has raised serious concerns over the fairness of the trial in which Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) found former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal guilty of crimes against humanity.

“Both were prosecuted in absentia, not represented by counsel of their choosing, and sentenced to death, raising serious human rights concerns,” the HRW said in a news release on 17 November.

The tribunal delivered its verdict on 17 November, sentencing both leaders to death in absentia for their roles in the deadly crackdown on student-led protests in 2024.

The judgment also sentenced former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who testified for the prosecution and is currently in custody, to five years in prison.

According to the HRW statement, “Bangladesh: Hasina Found Guilty of Crimes Against Humanity Fair Trial Concerns Over Proceedings in Absentia, Death Penalty” HRW said the proceedings lacked fundamental fair trial guarantees and risked undermining confidence in the judicial process.

“There is enduring anger and anguish in Bangladesh over Hasina’s repressive rule, but all criminal proceedings need to meet international fair trial standards. Those responsible for horrific abuses under the Hasina administration should be held to account after impartial investigations and credible trials,” the statement quoted Meenakshi Ganguly, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, as saying.