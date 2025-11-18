Justice for victims of 2024 massacre not served by death sentence against Sheikh Hasina: Amnesty International

UK-based human rights organisation Amnesty International has said it does not believe the trial of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan was “fair or impartial.”

The organisation made the remark on Monday in response to the International Crimes Tribunal sentencing the two to death for crimes against humanity committed during the 2024 July mass uprising.

Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Agnès Callamard, said in a statement, “Those individually responsible for the egregious violations and allegations of crimes against humanity that took place during the student-led protests in July and August 2024 must be investigated and prosecuted in fair trials. However, this trial and sentence is neither fair nor just. Victims need justice and accountability, yet the death penalty simply compounds human rights violations. It’s the ultimate cruel, degrading and inhuman punishment and has no place in any justice process.”