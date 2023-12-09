Ex-adviser to caretaker govt Mainul Hosein passes away

Former adviser to the caretaker government Mainul Hosein passed away at a private hospital in the capital at around 6:00pm on Saturday. He was 84.

Mainul Husein's nephew Muhibul Ahsan confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

He said Mainul Hosein had been suffering from cancer. His first namaz-e-janaza will be held at Baridhara mosque at 10:30am on Sunday and second namaz-e-janaza will be held at the Supreme Court premises after Zuhr prayer.

However, the decision over burial ceremony has not yet been taken.