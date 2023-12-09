Ex-adviser to caretaker govt Mainul Hosein passes away

Former adviser to the caretaker government Mainul Hosein passed away at a private hospital in the capital at around 6:00pm on Saturday. He was 84.
Mainul Husein's nephew Muhibul Ahsan confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
He said Mainul Hosein had been suffering from cancer. His first namaz-e-janaza will be held at Baridhara mosque at 10:30am on Sunday and second namaz-e-janaza will be held at the Supreme Court premises after Zuhr prayer.
However, the decision over burial ceremony has not yet been taken.
Barrister Mainul Hosein was an advisor to the caretaker government led by Fakhruddin Ahmed in 2007.
He was in charge of law, information, housing and public works and land ministries.
He is the eldest son of eminent journalist Tofazzal Hosein Manik Miah. Chief justice Obaidul Hassan has expressed deep shock at his demise.