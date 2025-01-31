A growing number of geopolitical rivalries have been present in Bangladesh. There has been India, China, US, and now Russia is joining in. Bangladesh has historically maintained varying degrees of good relations with all four countries. It is a difficult place to be in because Bangladesh is going to be under pressure to make choices if the Trump administration puts pressure on Bangladesh to do less with China.

Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Centre, a Washington-based policy research institute, shared this perspective during a panel discussion on geopolitical issues on Thursday afternoon.

The discussion, titled “Bangladesh at Geopolitical Crossroads,” was organised by The Daily Star’s Geopolitical Insights. The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam delivered the welcome speech, while Ramisa Rob, Editor of Geopolitical Insights, moderated the session.

Kugelman noted that significant developments have taken place in Bangladesh over the past six months. He said that he felt the foreign policy was not really a priority for the interim government right now, because it's dealing with all these immediate issues. He added, "That's a difficult place to be in because Bangladesh is going to be under pressure to make choices. If the Trump administration puts pressure on Bangladesh to do less with China, Bangladesh is going to have to respond to that in some way."