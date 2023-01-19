Questions raised about making Bijoy keyboard compulsory

Questions have been raised regarding the order to make the use of Bijoy keyboard, manufactured by the company owned by the posts and telecommunications minister Mustafa Jabbar, mandatory.

The people concerned say, keyboards or mobile apps are not on the mandatory products’ list of the Bangladesh Standard and Testing Institution (BSTI). Therefore, there is no scope to make its use mandatory. No government can issue an order to make the use of a product or service, manufactured by a specific company, mandatory.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) issued a letter to the mobile phone manufacturing and importing companies saying that there is an obligation of using Bijoy keyboard in all the imported and locally manufactured mobile phones.

The letter further instructs the concerned companies to collect the android package kit (APK) for Bijoy keyboard free of cost from the BTRC to install it on android phones. Otherwise, the companies will not get the NOC (no objection certificate) to sell products.