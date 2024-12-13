Rizwana for clearing political clouds over Bangladesh-India ties
Environment, forest and climate change adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has underscored the importance of clearing the political clouds that once overshadowed Bangladesh-India relations, emphasising the need for fostering a harmonious partnership between the two nations.
“The political clouds that once overshadowed our relations with India had to be cleared in the interest of both nations,” she said while speaking at an awareness and driver retraining programme on noise pollution control in the capital on Friday.
While acknowledging the historical significance of Bangladesh’s recent mass uprising, Rizwana stressed the importance of balancing this legacy with a forward-looking approach to bilateral relations.
“We cannot deny the impact of the recent movement in our nation while building friendly ties with India,” she added.
Noise Pollution and Environmental Initiatives
Rizwana announced that the noise pollution control act will soon be published as a gazette, reinforcing legal measures to combat noise pollution and protect public health.
“Efforts are underway to finalise the necessary steps, and the act will be published shortly,” she said.
Political Reforms
Rizwana also questioned the lack of progress in political reforms, urging political parties to take accountability for decades of stagnation.