Rizwana for clearing political clouds over Bangladesh-India ties

Environment, forest and climate change adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has underscored the importance of clearing the political clouds that once overshadowed Bangladesh-India relations, emphasising the need for fostering a harmonious partnership between the two nations.

“The political clouds that once overshadowed our relations with India had to be cleared in the interest of both nations,” she said while speaking at an awareness and driver retraining programme on noise pollution control in the capital on Friday.