Shooting at Bangladesh ambassador's house, embassy in Sudan

How the ambassador left Khartoum

This correspondent spoke with Bangladesh's acting ambassador Tarek Ahmed in Khartoum over phone on Tuesday afternoon. He said that his residence was near the airport and the military base which is exactly at the centre of the fight.

Regarding the attack on his residence and embassy, Tarek Ahmed told Prothom Alo, "Even after machine gun fire hit my house, we continued to work in Khartoum. But on 20 April, on the advice of a friendly country in Europe, I left the mission and the residence.

He said, seven people including his wife, colleagues and their family members travelled in the same car. The area was deserted. Soon the paramilitary forces stopped their car to question. Although the destination was unknown, at one stage it was decided that they would go to the area where the third secretary of the embassy and the administrative officer live.

The acting ambassador said that there was a ceasefire on 19 April. At that time, five diplomats of Malaysia left for the airport in a car of the country’s embassy. On the way paramilitary forces blocked their way. Malaysian diplomats have asked the RSF members why they were detained. The angry Sudanese paramilitary forces seized the Malaysian diplomats' mobile phones and forced them to get off the car and return to the mission.

Tarek Ahmed said, "We were aware of the incident between Malaysian diplomats and RSF members. So on 20 April, when RSF members stopped us on the road, we got off the car as they said. We also had to hand them our mobile phones. Later they let us leave after our Sudanese driver talked to them. We stay away from home and embassy that day. On 22 April we went back to Khartoum as we left our passports and some essentials at home and office. Returning to Khartoum, we found the building where we lived completely empty. The security personnel have also left. In such a situation, it seemed appropriate to move away from Khartoum.”