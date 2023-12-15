Flights with southern airports hit hard by Padma Bridge

The number of passengers on Dhaka-Barishal and Dhaka-Jashore flights has drastically dropped as road communication has improved after inauguration of Padma Bridge.

Two private airlines have stopped their Dhaka-Barishal route flights while state run Biman Bangladesh Airlines is struggling to operate its flights.

Public and private airlines have decreased the number of flights on Dhaka-Jashore route. Two private airlines have closed bus service from Jashore to Khulna, the neighbouring divisional city, to minimize loss.

The government scrapped its plan to construct Khanjahan Ali Airport in Bagerhat after inauguration of Padma Bridge and looking for alternatives.

Meanwhile, airlines also fear a decrease of passengers on Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar route with the inauguration of trains on this route.

The number of passengers, however, remains the same on Dhaka-Syedpur and Dhaka-Rajshahi routes.

