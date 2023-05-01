Professor Imtiaz barred from academic activities

The Dhaka University (DU) authority has barred professor Imtiaz Ahmed of the Department of International Relations from all sorts of academic activities in future. The decision was taken during a regular syndicate meeting on Sunday following his removal from two administrative posts of the university on the allegation of defaming Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and distorting the history of the Liberation War.

DU made the announcement in this regard in a press release on Sunday. DU vice-chancellor (VC) Md Akhtaruzzaman presided over the meeting. DU pro-VC (administration) Muhammad Samad and pro-vc (education) ASM Maksud Kamal, education secretary Suleman Khan and others were present at the meeting.

Professor Imtiaz Ahmed has been on post-retirement leave since 6 April.