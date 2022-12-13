Misinformation, fake news a grave concern: Shahriar Alam

State minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam on Tuesday said the government is committed to ensure people’s right to know and respect freedom of speech, reports UNB.

However, the state minister said that the increasing trend of misinformation and fake news has become a grave concern day by day.

“We all have to work in a responsible way. If we all work together, we shall be able to fight the mounting trend of misinformation and fake news,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion at Jatiya Press Club.