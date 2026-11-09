Sheikh Hasina's new passport: Delhi receives email, forwards it to Dhaka
The Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi has received an email from Matrix Chambers, a UK-based law firm, requesting a new passport and national identity card for the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The email contains an application for a new passport and national identity card.
However, several diplomatic sources in Dhaka have stated that there is no way to ascertain that the application is for Sheikh Hasina, as the email from the law firm did not contain any authorisation or proof document from Sheikh Hasina.
When an institution applies on behalf of someone, it needs to have authorisation from that person.
A diplomatic source in Delhi confirmed receiving the email on Monday morning.
Immediately after receiving the email, the High Commission in Delhi informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka to find out the next steps.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka confirmed that such an email was received by the High Commission in Delhi.
The High Commission immediately informed the Ministry.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir is expected to brief the media shortly on the matter.
According to sources, the email from Matrix Chambers began with the lawyer stating that they are reaching out on behalf of Sheikh Hasina.
The email discusses several points and requests the issuance of a new passport and national identity card.
It mentioned that it has been reported that the interim government and other authorities have canceled Sheikh Hasina's existing Bangladeshi passport and national identity card.
The High Commission has been requested to take the necessary steps to issue a new Bangladeshi passport and national identity card for Sheikh Hasina.
Earlier, Reuters reported, based on a letter they obtained, that Sheikh Hasina has requested a new passport and national identity card (NID) to return to the country. Today, she made the related application at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, India.
The Reuters report also stated that this is the first such application made by Sheikh Hasina since fleeing to India on 5 August 2024, in the face of student-led protests.
This move by Sheikh Hasina, who is in self-imposed exile in India, is seen as the clearest indication of her plans to return to Bangladesh. She plans to return to the country in December.