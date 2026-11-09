Sheikh Hasina's new passport: Delhi receives email, forwards it to Dhaka

The Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi has received an email from Matrix Chambers, a UK-based law firm, requesting a new passport and national identity card for the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The email contains an application for a new passport and national identity card.

However, several diplomatic sources in Dhaka have stated that there is no way to ascertain that the application is for Sheikh Hasina, as the email from the law firm did not contain any authorisation or proof document from Sheikh Hasina.

When an institution applies on behalf of someone, it needs to have authorisation from that person.

A diplomatic source in Delhi confirmed receiving the email on Monday morning.

Immediately after receiving the email, the High Commission in Delhi informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka to find out the next steps.