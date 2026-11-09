Sheikh Hasina seeks new passport to return to Bangladesh

The letter asked for the applications to be processed "expeditiously" on the basis of her Bangladeshi nationality and in accordance with "obligations arising under international human rights instruments".

Rahman in Delhi and spokespeople for Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hasina's Awami League party was the country's largest before it was banned following her fall. Many of her party colleagues have either been jailed or are in self-imposed exile in India or elsewhere.

Having ruled Bangladesh for 20 years as prime minister across multiple terms, Hasina still enjoys support among sections of the population, and a return could sharpen political divisions as the government in Dhaka seeks to restore stability after more than two years of upheaval.

On the other hand, it could improve Bangladesh's strained ties with India, which deteriorated sharply after New Delhi gave her refuge.