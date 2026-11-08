No question of emotion over Sheikh Hasina’s return, we will apply the law: Law minister

The minister made the remarks on Sunday morning after the inaugural session of a workshop on ‘Integrity in Judicial Proceedings’ at a hotel in the capital. The workshop was organised by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB). TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman was also present there.

After the inaugural session, journalists asked the law minister whether the government would pursue a legal battle in an Indian court to bring Sheikh Hasina back.

In response, the minister said, “That is a matter for the Indian government. We have made a request to them under the prisoner exchange agreement. If they hand her over to us, we will follow due process and bring her under the law as required.”