No question of emotion over Sheikh Hasina’s return, we will apply the law: Law minister
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Md Asaduzzaman has said the government is following legal procedures to bring ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina back to Bangladesh.
He said, “Whatever legal measures are required regarding Sheikh Hasina, we are executing them through due process. We will deal with the matter in accordance with the law. You will see that when we take any action, there will be no question of emotion. The point is that I will apply the law.”
The minister made the remarks on Sunday morning after the inaugural session of a workshop on ‘Integrity in Judicial Proceedings’ at a hotel in the capital. The workshop was organised by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB). TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman was also present there.
After the inaugural session, journalists asked the law minister whether the government would pursue a legal battle in an Indian court to bring Sheikh Hasina back.
In response, the minister said, “That is a matter for the Indian government. We have made a request to them under the prisoner exchange agreement. If they hand her over to us, we will follow due process and bring her under the law as required.”
The government has referred to the prisoner exchange agreement, but Sheikh Hasina is not being held as a prisoner in India. India describes her as a state guest.
When asked what would happen in that case, Md Asaduzzaman said, “To me, she is a criminal. She is a convicted criminal under a verdict by our tribunal—that is her identity to us. … What they (India) say is not the deciding factor. She was tried in an open court in our country.”