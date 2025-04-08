Tureen Afroz, former International Crimes Tribunal prosecutor, arrested

According to the police official, “A case of attempted murder was filed against Tureen Afroz at Uttara West Police Station in March this year. The case was lodged by an individual who sustained gunshot injuries during the July mass uprising. The injured individual continues to require medical treatment.”

Tureen Afroz served as a prosecutor at the International Crimes Tribunal from 2013 until November 2019, during which time the tribunal conducted trials for crimes against humanity committed during the Liberation War of 1971.