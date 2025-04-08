Tureen Afroz, former International Crimes Tribunal prosecutor, arrested
Former prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), Tureen Afroz, has been arrested by the police. She was taken into custody from her residence in the Uttara West Police Station area of Dhaka at around 11:00 pm on Monday. The information was confirmed to Prothom Alo by Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Division Police, Muhidul Islam.
According to the police official, “A case of attempted murder was filed against Tureen Afroz at Uttara West Police Station in March this year. The case was lodged by an individual who sustained gunshot injuries during the July mass uprising. The injured individual continues to require medical treatment.”
Tureen Afroz served as a prosecutor at the International Crimes Tribunal from 2013 until November 2019, during which time the tribunal conducted trials for crimes against humanity committed during the Liberation War of 1971.