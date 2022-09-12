Bangladesh wants end of tensions along Myanmar border through discussions: Foreign Secretary

“Basically it’s an action against their insurgents inside Myanmar. May be unintentionally a number of incidents took place. They acknowledged the matter,” he said on Sunday evening.

The foreign secretary said the BGB remains vigilant though firing happened almost 10 kilometers off the Bangladesh border.

Inside Myanmar, there are incidents of falling mortar shells and bombs blast, he said, adding that basically these are happening inside Myanmar border.

“But sounds are being heard here in Bangladesh side. For this reason, local people might have become restless. Our surveillance is there. We are observing the situation,” said the foreign secretary.

He further said efforts are there so that no tension prevails along the border. “We remain highly alert. BGB will not allow anyone inside Bangladesh.”