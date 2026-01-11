A dedicated expressway will cut distance between Dhaka and Chattogram to two and a half hrs: Amirul Haque

Raising the question of how travel between Dhaka and Chattogram can be reduced to two and a half hours, Amirul Haque, Managing Director of Premier Cement, said, “If a dedicated expressway can be built, this distance can be covered in two and a half hours. Why should it take five to six hours by train? If direct rail connectivity is established bypassing Bhairab, it could also be covered in two and a half hours. And as long as we cannot make full use of the river ports, this environment will not be preserved.”

The roundtable discussion titled “When Will Chattogram Be the Commercial Capital?” was held today, Sunday, at the Meghla Hall of Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View. The event was organised by Prothom Alo with support from GPH Ispat Limited, Abul Khair Group, and TK Group.