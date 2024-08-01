Dept chair removes PM Hasina’s portrait to protest ‘killings’

Professor Shamima Sultana, the Bangla department chairman at Jahangirnagar University, has removed the official portrait of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from her office, protesting the government’s handling of the quota reform movement and subsequent killings.

A photograph, which gained widespread attention on social media on Thursday, showed the chairman seated in her office, with the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman displayed on the wall behind her, while the customary portrait of the prime minister was removed.