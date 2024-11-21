Unauthorised three-wheelers outnumber authorised vehicles
The number of ‘unauthorised’ three-wheelers has surpassed legal vehicles in the country. There are currently around 6.2 million authorised vehicles while the number of government-declared unauthorised vehicles is around 7 million.
Only 2 per cent of authorised vehicles are mass transport including bus and mini-bus. Such dearth of public transport has contributed to increase of faulty and batter-run and engine-run rickshaws in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country.
The government cannot remove these unauthorised vehicles from streets despite recurrent decisions and directives. As a result these faulty vehicles are increasing the number of accidents.
Last Tuesday, the High Court ordered to ban or imposed restrictions on the movement of battery-powered auto-rickshaws on the roads of Dhaka metropolitan area within three days.
This order has been given to the persons concerned including home secretary, inspector general of police, deputy commissioner of Dhaka, administrators of the two city corporations and Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner.
On that night, a student named Afsana Karim was killed by a battery-operated auto-rickshaw in Jahangirnagar University. Angry students protested the death of their fellow student.
According to Road Safety Foundation, motorcycle accidents are behind the highest number of fatalities in the country followed by three-wheelers. A total of 5598 were killed in road accidents between January and September this year.
Of the victims, 1924 were motorcycle riders, accounting for 34.36 per cent of the total fatalities. Besides, 1097 died in accident involving three-wheelers including CNG-run autorickshaw, easy bike, nosimon and auto van. These vehicles are illegal as the government does not authorize these vehicles.
When asked, road transport and highways division secretary Ehsanul Haque told Prothom Alo that that they have not yet received the court order. A decision will be made on what to do next after receipt of the order.
There is no data on the number of battery-run auto-rickshaws and other illegal three-wheelers in any government department. However, in several meetings of the road transport ministry around 2010, the number of unauthorized three-wheeler vehicles was mentioned as one million.
According to BRTA, passenger rights organisations, the police and other stakeholders, over six million unauthorised three-wheelers are currently operating in the country. Out of this there are about five million vehicles outside Dhaka and there are 1.2 million to 1.5 million battery-run and machine-run rickshaws in Dhaka.
Bangladesh University of Engineering Technology’s (BUET) professor of Md Hadiuzzaman said these three-wheelers are structurally and mechanically faulty.
He told Prothom Alo that operation of such faulty vehicles is certainly risky. But these vehicles cannot suddenly be banned since livelihood of huge number of people is involved with these vehicles.
He recommended these vehicles are brought under regulations and can be improved technically. There must be a detailed plan on operation of these vehicles.
