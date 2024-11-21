Unauthorised three-wheelers outnumber authorised vehicles

The number of ‘unauthorised’ three-wheelers has surpassed legal vehicles in the country. There are currently around 6.2 million authorised vehicles while the number of government-declared unauthorised vehicles is around 7 million.

Only 2 per cent of authorised vehicles are mass transport including bus and mini-bus. Such dearth of public transport has contributed to increase of faulty and batter-run and engine-run rickshaws in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country.

The government cannot remove these unauthorised vehicles from streets despite recurrent decisions and directives. As a result these faulty vehicles are increasing the number of accidents.

Last Tuesday, the High Court ordered to ban or imposed restrictions on the movement of battery-powered auto-rickshaws on the roads of Dhaka metropolitan area within three days.