BSF hands over body of Bangladeshi teenager after 5 days

Earlier in the day, the BSF members from Raiganj sector agreed to return the body at around 4:00pm after holding a flag meeting with the BGB-29, held in the morning at Pillar no. 314/4 S of Dinajpur frontier.
Bangladeshi teenager Minhazul Islam Minar, 17, son of Jahangir Hossain of Askorpur union was shot dead and another injured by BSF, near the border in Sadar upazila of Dinajpur, authorities said on Thursday.
Local people found the bullet-hit body in Haripur, Teliapara area of the border, said Khanpur Union Parishad chairman Abu Bakar Siddique.
Minar was a class IX student of Khanpur High School.
Minara Begum, mother of Minar, lodged a complaint against five people with Kotwali Police.
“Legal steps will be taken against those involved in the killing after a case is filed,” said OC.