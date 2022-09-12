BSF hands over body of Bangladeshi teenager after 5 days

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday handed over the body of the Bangladeshi teenager who was shot dead by its members on Wednesday while the Bangladeshi prime minister was visiting India.

A team of Kotwali Police Station with the help of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members received the body of the teenager around 4:30pm and handed it over to his family, said Tanvirul Islam, in-charge of Kotwali Police Station.