Media Freedom Coalition in Bangladesh
Such acts strike at the heart of press freedom and the public's right to be informed
The Media Freedom Coalition in Bangladesh has strongly condemned the attacks carried out Thursday night against journalists, editors, and media houses. They expressed this in a statement published today, Friday.
The Media Freedom Coalition (MFC) is able to closely monitor the state of media freedom in countries where the diplomatic missions of its member states are present, and to take various collective actions to protect and advance media freedom.
The MFC was established at the Global Conference for Media Freedom in July 2019. More than 50 countries from six continents are members of the coalition.
MFC statement stated, “We call for the safety of all media professionals to be ensured and for swift, impartial investigations so that those responsible are held to account.”
The statement mentions that such acts of violence and intimidation are unacceptable and strike at the heart of press freedom and the public's right to be informed.
It was further mentioned in the statement, “We call for the safety of all media professionals to be ensured and for swift, impartial investigations so that those responsible are held to account.”
Journalists must be able to carry out their work without fear. Protecting them is essential to upholding the rule of law, democratic values, and an open, informed society, stated Media Freedom Coalition in Bangladesh.